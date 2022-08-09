Dental Bridge and Crown Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental Bridge and Crown are prosthetic dental devices used for dental restoration. They help to alter the shape and size of tooth, offer strength, and improve aesthetic appearance. Some of the common dental problems include bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease, mouth sores, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Bridge and Crown in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Bridge and Crown companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Bridge and Crown market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Bridge and Crown include 3M, DENTSPLY International, Ivoclar Vivadent, Nobel Biocare Services, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, Danaher and GC Dental Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Bridge and Crown manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metals

Ceramic

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Others

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Bridge and Crown revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Bridge and Crown revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Bridge and Crown sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Bridge and Crown sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DENTSPLY International

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare Services

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

Danaher

GC Dental Solutions

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Sweden & Martina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Bridge and Crown Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Bridge and Crown Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Bridge and Crown Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Bridge and Crown Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Bridge and Crown Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Bridge and Crown Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Bridge and Crown Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Bridge and Crown Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Bridge and Crown Companies

4 Sights by Product

