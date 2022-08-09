Welding Glove Protectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Welding Glove Protectors as a shield to protect the hands from high temperature and prolong the life of welding gloves, which designed to slip over welding gloves.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Glove Protectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Welding Glove Protectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Welding Glove Protectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Welding Glove Protectors include John Tillman Co., BLACK STALLION, Steiner Industries, Guard-Line Inc, Weldclass, Lincoln Electric, Chicago Protective Apparel(CPA), Tusker Industrial Safety and Heatshield Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Welding Glove Protectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Materials
Aluminized Fiberglass
Fiberglass
Carbon Fiber
Kevlar Twill
by Type
Back Hand Pad
Wrist Protector
Finger Heat Shield
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Thermal Protection
Mechanical Protection
Electrical Protection
Chemical Protection
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Welding Glove Protectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Welding Glove Protectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Welding Glove Protectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Welding Glove Protectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
John Tillman Co.
BLACK STALLION
Steiner Industries
Guard-Line Inc
Weldclass
Lincoln Electric
Chicago Protective Apparel(CPA)
Tusker Industrial Safety
Heatshield Products
Griffin Heat Shield
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Welding Glove Protectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Welding Glove Protectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Welding Glove Protectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Welding Glove Protectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Welding Glove Protectors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Welding Glove Protectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Welding Glove Protectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Welding Glove Protectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Welding Glove Protectors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Welding Glove Protectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Glove Protectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Glove Protectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Glove Protectors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Glove Protectors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Glove Protectors Companies
4 S
