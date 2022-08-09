Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Peri implant disease is associated with two main entities – peri-implantitis and peri-implant mucositis. Peri-implant mucositis is an inflammatory reversible reaction in the soft tissues which surrounds the dental implant. Peri-implantitis is defined as an inflammatory reaction with results in the loss of bone surrounding the tissues and the dental implant.Anaerobic plaque bacteria can show a bad effect on peri-implant tissue health which can lead to peri-implantitis disease.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peri-implantitis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peri-implantitis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surgical Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peri-implantitis Treatment include Pfizer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, R.N. Laboratories, Basic Pharma Life Science, Prachi Pharmaceuticals, Healthy Life Pharma, Geistlich Pharma and Dawood & Tanner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peri-implantitis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Surgical Treatment
Drug Treatment
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peri-implantitis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peri-implantitis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Cadila Pharmaceuticals
R.N. Laboratories
Basic Pharma Life Science
Prachi Pharmaceuticals
Healthy Life Pharma
Geistlich Pharma
Dawood & Tanner
