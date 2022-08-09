Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Peri implant disease is associated with two main entities – peri-implantitis and peri-implant mucositis. Peri-implant mucositis is an inflammatory reversible reaction in the soft tissues which surrounds the dental implant. Peri-implantitis is defined as an inflammatory reaction with results in the loss of bone surrounding the tissues and the dental implant.Anaerobic plaque bacteria can show a bad effect on peri-implant tissue health which can lead to peri-implantitis disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peri-implantitis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peri-implantitis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surgical Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peri-implantitis Treatment include Pfizer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, R.N. Laboratories, Basic Pharma Life Science, Prachi Pharmaceuticals, Healthy Life Pharma, Geistlich Pharma and Dawood & Tanner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peri-implantitis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surgical Treatment

Drug Treatment

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peri-implantitis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peri-implantitis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

R.N. Laboratories

Basic Pharma Life Science

Prachi Pharmaceuticals

Healthy Life Pharma

Geistlich Pharma

Dawood & Tanner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peri-implantitis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peri-implantitis Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Peri-implantitis Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Peri-implantitis Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peri-implantitis Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peri-implantitis Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peri-implantitis Treatment Companies

