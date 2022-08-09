Toy Cars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toy Cars in global, including the following market information:

Global Toy Cars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toy Cars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Toy Cars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toy Cars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toy Cars include Hasbro, LEGO, Takara Tomy, Mattel, Siku, Tonka, Bandai, Amalgam and Exoto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Toy Cars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toy Cars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Plastic

Others

Global Toy Cars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Families

Kindergarten

Global Toy Cars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toy Cars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toy Cars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toy Cars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toy Cars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Toy Cars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hasbro

LEGO

Takara Tomy

Mattel

Siku

Tonka

Bandai

Amalgam

Exoto

MR Collection

CMC

Autoart

Looksmart

Maisto

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toy Cars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toy Cars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toy Cars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toy Cars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toy Cars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toy Cars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toy Cars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toy Cars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toy Cars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toy Cars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toy Cars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toy Cars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toy Cars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toy Cars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toy Cars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toy Cars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Toy Cars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Metal

4.1.3 Plastic

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Toy Cars Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – G

