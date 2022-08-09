Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? in global, including the following market information:

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vests Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? include Glacier Tek, Polar Products, Steele, Techniche, ClimaTech, Arctic Heat Pty Ltd, KANOX, VersarPPS and Superchillers Private Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vests

Shirts

Others

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Medical

Military

Sporting Organizations

Others

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glacier Tek

Polar Products

Steele

Techniche

ClimaTech

Arctic Heat Pty Ltd

KANOX

VersarPPS

Superchillers Private Limited

UAE Cooling Vest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cooling Apparel?Cooling Clothing? Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

