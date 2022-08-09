Feminine Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Feminine Care Products are absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.
This report studies the Feminine Care Products market, which include Disposable Sanitary Napkin and Menstrual Cups.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feminine Care Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Feminine Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feminine Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Feminine Care Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feminine Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Sanitary Napkin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feminine Care Products include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Johnson & Johnson, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare, Kao Corporation and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Feminine Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feminine Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable Sanitary Napkin
Menstrual Cups
Global Feminine Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Sales
Others
Global Feminine Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feminine Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feminine Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feminine Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Feminine Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark
Unicharm
Hengan
Johnson & Johnson
Essity
Kingdom Healthcare
Kao Corporation
Jieling
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Elleair
KleanNara
Ontex International
Corman SpA
Bjbest
Diva
IrisCup
The Keeper
MeLuna
Anigan
Femmycycle
Lunette
Mooncup (UK)
The Flex Company
Yuuki
LadyCup
FemmeCup
Ruby Life
LifeCup
Monzcare
Lena Cup
SckoonCup
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feminine Care Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feminine Care Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feminine Care Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feminine Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feminine Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feminine Care Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feminine Care Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feminine Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feminine Care Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feminine Care Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feminine Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feminine Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feminine Care Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Care Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feminine Care Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Care Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
