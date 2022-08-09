Feminine Care Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Feminine Care Products are absorbent item worn by women while menstruating, recovering from vaginal surgery, for lochia (post-birth bleeding), after an abortion, or in any other situation where it is necessary to absorb a flow of blood from the vagina.

This report studies the Feminine Care Products market, which include Disposable Sanitary Napkin and Menstrual Cups.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feminine Care Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Feminine Care Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feminine Care Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Feminine Care Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feminine Care Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Sanitary Napkin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feminine Care Products include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Johnson & Johnson, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare, Kao Corporation and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Feminine Care Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feminine Care Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Sanitary Napkin

Menstrual Cups

Global Feminine Care Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

Global Feminine Care Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Feminine Care Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feminine Care Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feminine Care Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feminine Care Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Feminine Care Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

Diva

IrisCup

The Keeper

MeLuna

Anigan

Femmycycle

Lunette

Mooncup (UK)

The Flex Company

Yuuki

LadyCup

FemmeCup

Ruby Life

LifeCup

Monzcare

Lena Cup

SckoonCup

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feminine Care Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feminine Care Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feminine Care Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feminine Care Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feminine Care Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feminine Care Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feminine Care Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feminine Care Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feminine Care Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feminine Care Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feminine Care Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feminine Care Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feminine Care Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Care Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feminine Care Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Care Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

