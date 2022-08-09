Global Pigment Ink Binder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Pigment inks are fixed by creating adhesion of the pigment with the fabric. Pigment inks contain binder which typically is polymer-based compound. During the fixation process this polymer is heated to a temp where it plasticizes (gets converted to semi solid-state) and then creates a bond between fibers of fabric and pigment particles in the ink. This in a sort creates a physical bond between the pigment particle and the fabric. This binder plays a highly critical role in the performance of the pigment inks. Right from ink stability, nozzle jetting performance, preventing clogging of the print-head to ensuring fastness of the inks on fabric, having minimum feel are various things depending on the binder.

Global Pigment Ink Binder key players include BASF, DSM, Showa Denko Materials, DOW, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Acrylic Binder is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Advertising and Image Pigment Ink, followed by Textile Pigment Ink.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pigment Ink Binder Market

In 2020, the global Pigment Ink Binder market size was US$ 19 million and it is expected to reach US$ 43 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Pigment Ink Binder Scope and Market Size

Pigment Ink Binder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pigment Ink Binder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Pigment Ink Binder market is segmented into

Acrylic Binder

Polyurethane Binder

Others

Segment by Application, the Pigment Ink Binder market is segmented into

Advertising and Image Pigment Ink

Textile Pigment Ink

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pigment Ink Binder Market Share Analysis

Pigment Ink Binder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Pigment Ink Binder product introduction, recent developments, Pigment Ink Binder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BASF

DSM

Showa Denko Materials

DOW

Huntsman

Mitsui Chemical

Morchem Inc

Songwon

Wacker Chemical

Indofil Industries Limited

APEC

Kemiteks

GB Chemical

