Laptop Backpacks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.This report studies the laptop bag backpacks.
Note: the laptop bags brands of notebook suppliers are not listed in this report to avoid duplication of statistics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop Backpacks in global, including the following market information:
Global Laptop Backpacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laptop Backpacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laptop Backpacks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laptop Backpacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gaming Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laptop Backpacks include Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Inc., JanSport, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear) and DICOTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laptop Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laptop Backpacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gaming Backpack
Non-Gaming Backpack
Global Laptop Backpacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Person
Student Groups
Gamers
Global Laptop Backpacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laptop Backpacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laptop Backpacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laptop Backpacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laptop Backpacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsonite
Targus
Kensington
Belkin International, Inc.
JanSport
Xiangxing Group
Elecom
Wenger (Swissgear)
DICOTA
Crumpler
United States Luggage
Sumdex
Golla
OGIO
Brenthaven
Sanwa
Chrome Industries
FILSON CO.
Booq LLC
Cosmus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laptop Backpacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laptop Backpacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laptop Backpacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laptop Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laptop Backpacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laptop Backpacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laptop Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laptop Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laptop Backpacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laptop Backpacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laptop Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laptop Backpacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laptop Backpacks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laptop Backpacks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Backpacks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laptop Backpacks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
