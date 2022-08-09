Uncategorized

Global and China Special Effect Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Special Effect Pigments market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Effect Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Special Effect Pigments market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Metallic Pigments

Pearlescent Pigments

Others

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Company

BASF

Clariant

Huntsman

Merck

Altana

DIC Corporation

Sensient Industrial Colors

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Kolortek

Geotech International

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Effect Pigments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Metallic Pigments
1.2.3 Pearlescent Pigments
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Special Effect Pigments, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Special Effect Pigments Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Special Effect Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Special Effect Pigments Competitor Landscape by Players
