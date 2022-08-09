Global and China Special Effect Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Special Effect Pigments market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Effect Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Special Effect Pigments market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Metallic Pigments
Pearlescent Pigments
Others
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Printing Inks
Cosmetics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
By Company
BASF
Clariant
Huntsman
Merck
Altana
DIC Corporation
Sensient Industrial Colors
Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Kolortek
Geotech International
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Effect Pigments Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Metallic Pigments
1.2.3 Pearlescent Pigments
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints & Coatings
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Special Effect Pigments, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Special Effect Pigments Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Special Effect Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Special Effect Pigments Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Special Effect Pigments Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Special Effect Pigments Competitor Landscape by Players
