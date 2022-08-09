Cookies and Crackers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cookie – another small round shape made from dough that is stiff and sweetened. When cooked it can be crunchy or chewy.
Crackers – a thin crisp biscuit. Made from many types of flour. Many different shapes and sizes and (usually) not sweet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cookies and Crackers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cookies and Crackers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cookies and Crackers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Savoury Biscuits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cookies and Crackers include Mondelez International, Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup, The Kraft Heinz Company, Pepperidge Farm, McKee Foods Corp., General Mills, The Hershey Company and Nestl? S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cookies and Crackers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cookies and Crackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cookies and Crackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Savoury Biscuits
Sweet Biscuits (Cookies)
Global Cookies and Crackers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cookies and Crackers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Stores
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Global Cookies and Crackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cookies and Crackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cookies and Crackers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cookies and Crackers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondelez International
Kellogg Co.
Campbell Soup
The Kraft Heinz Company
Pepperidge Farm
McKee Foods Corp.
General Mills
The Hershey Company
Nestl? S.A.
Unilever PLC
Parle Products Pvt. Ltd
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Burton's Foods Ltd
Lotus Bakeries NV
ITC
United Biscuits
Cadbury
Walkers Shortbread Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cookies and Crackers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cookies and Crackers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cookies and Crackers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cookies and Crackers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cookies and Crackers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cookies and Crackers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cookies and Crackers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cookies and Crackers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cookies and Crackers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cookies and Crackers Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cookies and Crackers Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cookies and Crackers Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cookies and Crackers Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
