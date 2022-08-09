Hard Coolers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Outdoor Cooler is a sub-segment of the outdoor equipment and sporting goods industry which can stay your food safety. Coolers really shine in large groups situations, where you need more capacity, or multi-day excursions where you need to store food or drinks for a longer period of time. This report studies the hard coolers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Coolers in global, including the following market information:
Global Hard Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hard Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hard Coolers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hard Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 15 Quarts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hard Coolers include YETI, Igloo, Coleman, OtterBox, Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers and ORCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hard Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hard Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Up to 15 Quarts
16~39 Quarts
40~99 Quarts
Above 100 Quarts
Global Hard Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Camping
Fishing
Hunting
Others
Global Hard Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hard Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hard Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hard Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hard Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YETI
Igloo
Coleman
OtterBox
Rubbermaid
Grizzly
Engel
Bison Coolers
ORCA
Pelican
K2 coolers
Stanley
Koolatron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hard Coolers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hard Coolers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hard Coolers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hard Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hard Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Coolers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hard Coolers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hard Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hard Coolers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hard Coolers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hard Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Coolers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coolers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Coolers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coolers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Coolers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Up to 15 Quarts
4.1.3 16~39 Quarts
4.1.4 40~99
