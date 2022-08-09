Hard Coolers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Outdoor Cooler is a sub-segment of the outdoor equipment and sporting goods industry which can stay your food safety. Coolers really shine in large groups situations, where you need more capacity, or multi-day excursions where you need to store food or drinks for a longer period of time. This report studies the hard coolers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Coolers in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hard Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hard Coolers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hard Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 15 Quarts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hard Coolers include YETI, Igloo, Coleman, OtterBox, Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers and ORCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hard Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 15 Quarts

16~39 Quarts

40~99 Quarts

Above 100 Quarts

Global Hard Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Camping

Fishing

Hunting

Others

Global Hard Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hard Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hard Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hard Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YETI

Igloo

Coleman

OtterBox

Rubbermaid

Grizzly

Engel

Bison Coolers

ORCA

Pelican

K2 coolers

Stanley

Koolatron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Coolers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hard Coolers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hard Coolers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hard Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hard Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hard Coolers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Coolers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hard Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hard Coolers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hard Coolers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hard Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Coolers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coolers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Coolers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Coolers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Coolers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Up to 15 Quarts

4.1.3 16~39 Quarts

4.1.4 40~99

