Camping Gear and Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Camping Gear and Equipment are used in camping, backpacking and related recreational activities. This report studies the Camping Gear and Equipment market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Camping Gear and Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Camping Gear and Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Camping Gear and Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Camping Pillows Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Camping Gear and Equipment include YETI, Airgo, Alpkit, ALPS Mountaineering, AMG GROUP, AO coolers, Berghaus, BICA spa and Big Agnes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Camping Gear and Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Camping Pillows
Camping Air Mattress
Camping Furniture
Camping Lanterns
Camping Cookware and Dinnerware
Camping Sleep Bags
Camping Tents & Shelters
Camping Coolers
Camping Backpacks
Others
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Backyard Camping
RV Camping
Backpacking
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Camping Gear and Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Camping Gear and Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Camping Gear and Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Camping Gear and Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YETI
Airgo
Alpkit
ALPS Mountaineering
AMG GROUP
AO coolers
Berghaus
BICA spa
Big Agnes
BioLite Inc.
Bison Coolers
Black Diamond Equipment
Blackpine Sports
Browning Camping
Cameleak
CampTime
Cloeman
Coop Home Goods Premium
East Inflatables
Easy Camp
Engel
Etekcity
Eureka
Eurohike
Exped Air
Exxel Outdoors
Gelert
Goal Zero
Grizzly
GSI Outdoors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Camping Gear and Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Camping Gear and Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Camping Gear and Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Camping Gear and Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Camping Gear and Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Camping Gear and Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camping Gear and Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Camping Gear and Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Camping G
