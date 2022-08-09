Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stand Up Paddle Board and stand up paddle boarding (SUP) are offshoots of surfing that originated in Hawaii. Unlike traditional surfing where the rider sits until a wave comes, stand up paddle boarders stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water. Stand Up Paddle Boarding is one of the fastest growing water sports. A combination of kayaking and surfing, this sports is fundamentally standing on a surfboard and using a paddle to propel oneself. Stand Up Paddle boards are longer, wider, and more buoyant than traditional surfboards, which enables you to comfortably balance on them.This report studies the Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards in global, including the following market information:

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 8ft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards include SUP ATX, Airhead, BIC Sport, Boardworks, C4 Waterman, Clear Blue Hawaii, Coreban, EXOCET-ORIGINAL and Fanatic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 8ft

8 to 10 ft

10 to 12 ft

12 to 14 ft

Greater than 14 ft

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional Athletes

Amateurs

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SUP ATX

Airhead

BIC Sport

Boardworks

C4 Waterman

Clear Blue Hawaii

Coreban

EXOCET-ORIGINAL

Fanatic

F-one SUP

Hobie

JOBE

JP Australia

Laird StandUp

MB Paddles

Naish Surfing

NRS

O'Neill

Quickblade

Rave Sports Inc

Red Paddle Co

Sea Eagle

SIC Maui

SlingShot

Starboard

Sun Dolphin

Tower Paddle Boards

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Boards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

