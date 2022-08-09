Umbrella Patio Heaters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An umbrella patio heater can provide directed infrared heat to those sitting around a patio table. This report mainly stdueis Umbrella Patio Heaters market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Umbrella Patio Heaters in global, including the following market information:
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Umbrella Patio Heaters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Umbrella Patio Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Umbrella Patio Heaters include Bond, AZ Patio Heaters, Napoleon, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic, Dayva, Infratech and Lynx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Umbrella Patio Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric
Natural Gas
Propane
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Umbrella Patio Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Umbrella Patio Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Umbrella Patio Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Umbrella Patio Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bond
AZ Patio Heaters
Napoleon
Blue Rhino
Lava Heat Italia
Bromic
Dayva
Infratech
Lynx
Solaira
Sunglo
Sunpak
Symo Parasols
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Umbrella Patio Heaters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Umbrella Patio Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Umbrella Patio Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Umbrella Patio Heaters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Umbrella Patio Heaters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Umbrella Patio Heaters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Umbrella Patio Heaters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
