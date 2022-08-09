Luxury Clothes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A luxury brand or prestige brand is a brand for which majorities of its products are luxury goods. This report studies the luxury clothes market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Clothes in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Clothes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Clothes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Clothes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Clothes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Clothes include Kering, Versace, Prada, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, LVMH, Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Luxury Clothes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Clothes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton
Leather & Wool
Silk
Denim
Global Luxury Clothes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Clothes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Man
Women
Children
Global Luxury Clothes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Clothes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Clothes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Clothes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Clothes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Clothes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kering
Versace
Prada
Chanel
Dolce and Gabbana
Burberry
LVMH
Giorgio Armani
Ralph Lauren
Hugo Boss
Kiton
Ermenegildo Zegna
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Clothes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Clothes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Clothes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Clothes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Clothes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Clothes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Clothes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Clothes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Clothes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Clothes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Clothes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Clothes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Clothes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Clothes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Clothes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Clothes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Clothes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton
4.1.3 Leather
