Bamboo Decking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bamboo Decking is a type of decking manufactured from the bamboo plant. The majority of today's bamboo decking products originates in China and other portions of Asia. Moso bamboo is the species most commonly used for flooring.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bamboo Decking in global, including the following market information:

Global Bamboo Decking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bamboo Decking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Bamboo Decking companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bamboo Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Bamboo Decking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Decking include Moso, Yoyu, Dasso, Jiangxi Feiyu, Tengda, Jiangxi Shanyou, Sinohcon, Kangda and Kanger Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bamboo Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bamboo Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Bamboo Decking

Engineered Bamboo Decking

Strand Woven Bamboo Decking

Other

Global Bamboo Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Bamboo Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bamboo Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bamboo Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bamboo Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Bamboo Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Moso

Yoyu

Dasso

Jiangxi Feiyu

Tengda

Jiangxi Shanyou

Sinohcon

Kangda

Kanger Group

Tianzhen Bamboo

US Floors Inc

Teragren Bamboo

