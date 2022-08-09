Toast Maker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A toast maker or Toaster, is an electric small appliance designed to brown sliced bread by exposing it to radiant heat, thus converting it into toast. Toasters can toast multiple types of sliced bread products. Invented in Scotland in 1893, it was developed over the years, with the introduction of an automatic mechanism to stop the toasting and pop the slices up.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toast Maker in global, including the following market information:
Global Toast Maker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toast Maker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toast Maker companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toast Maker market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 Slice Toasters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toast Maker include West Bend, Black & Decker, Breville, Cuisinart, Dualit, De'Longhi International, Hamilton Beach, Kenmore and KitchenAid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Toast Maker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toast Maker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toast Maker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2 Slice Toasters
4 Slice Toasters
Others
Global Toast Maker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toast Maker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Toast Maker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toast Maker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toast Maker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toast Maker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toast Maker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toast Maker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
West Bend
Black & Decker
Breville
Cuisinart
Dualit
De'Longhi International
Hamilton Beach
Kenmore
KitchenAid
Sunbeam
Waring
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Toast Maker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Toast Maker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Toast Maker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Toast Maker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Toast Maker Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toast Maker Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Toast Maker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Toast Maker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Toast Maker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Toast Maker Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Toast Maker Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toast Maker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Toast Maker Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toast Maker Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toast Maker Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toast Maker Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Toast Maker Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 2 Slice Toasters
4.1.3 4 Slice Toasters
4.1.4 Others
4.2 B
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Toast Maker Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Toast Maker Sales Market Report 2021
Global Toast Maker Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition