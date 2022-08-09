Facial Soap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report mainly studies facial soap market. A facial soap is a beauty and skin care soap with moisturizing, oil control, anti-acne and whitening effects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Facial Soap in global, including the following market information:
Global Facial Soap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Facial Soap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Facial Soap companies in 2021 (%)
The global Facial Soap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Skin Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Facial Soap include Cor Silver, Korres, Lush, Liberty London, Cosme Decorte, Erno Laszlo, CPB, DHC and ARSOA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Facial Soap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Facial Soap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Skin Care
Sensitive Skin Care
Global Facial Soap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket/Mall
Specialty Store
Online
Others
Global Facial Soap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Facial Soap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Facial Soap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Facial Soap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Facial Soap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cor Silver
Korres
Lush
Liberty London
Cosme Decorte
Erno Laszlo
CPB
DHC
ARSOA
Penelopi Moon
MANTING
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Facial Soap Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Facial Soap Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Facial Soap Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Facial Soap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Facial Soap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Facial Soap Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Facial Soap Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Facial Soap Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Facial Soap Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Facial Soap Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Facial Soap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Facial Soap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Facial Soap Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Soap Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facial Soap Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Soap Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Facial Soap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ordinary Skin Care
4.1.3 Sensitive Skin Care
4.2 By Type – Global F
