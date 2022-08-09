Facial Soap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mainly studies facial soap market. A facial soap is a beauty and skin care soap with moisturizing, oil control, anti-acne and whitening effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Facial Soap in global, including the following market information:

Global Facial Soap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Facial Soap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Facial Soap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Facial Soap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Skin Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Facial Soap include Cor Silver, Korres, Lush, Liberty London, Cosme Decorte, Erno Laszlo, CPB, DHC and ARSOA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Facial Soap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Facial Soap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Skin Care

Sensitive Skin Care

Global Facial Soap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket/Mall

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Global Facial Soap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Soap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Facial Soap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Facial Soap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Facial Soap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Facial Soap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cor Silver

Korres

Lush

Liberty London

Cosme Decorte

Erno Laszlo

CPB

DHC

ARSOA

Penelopi Moon

MANTING

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Facial Soap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Facial Soap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Facial Soap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Facial Soap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Facial Soap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Facial Soap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Facial Soap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Facial Soap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Facial Soap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Facial Soap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Facial Soap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Facial Soap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Facial Soap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Soap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facial Soap Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Soap Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Facial Soap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ordinary Skin Care

4.1.3 Sensitive Skin Care

4.2 By Type – Global F

