Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bamboo Decking & Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)

Global top five Bamboo Decking & Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bamboo Decking & Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bamboo Decking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Decking & Flooring include Moso, Yoyu, Dasso, Jiangxi Feiyu, Tengda, Jiangxi Shanyou, Sinohcon, Kangda and Kanger Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bamboo Decking & Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bamboo Decking

Bamboo Flooring

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Moso

Yoyu

Dasso

Jiangxi Feiyu

Tengda

Jiangxi Shanyou

Sinohcon

Kangda

Kanger Group

Tianzhen Bamboo

US Floors Inc

Teragren Bamboo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bamboo Decking & Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bamboo Decking & Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Decking & Floorin

