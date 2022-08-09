Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bamboo Decking & Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
Global top five Bamboo Decking & Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bamboo Decking & Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bamboo Decking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Decking & Flooring include Moso, Yoyu, Dasso, Jiangxi Feiyu, Tengda, Jiangxi Shanyou, Sinohcon, Kangda and Kanger Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bamboo Decking & Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bamboo Decking
Bamboo Flooring
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Key companies Bamboo Decking & Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Moso
Yoyu
Dasso
Jiangxi Feiyu
Tengda
Jiangxi Shanyou
Sinohcon
Kangda
Kanger Group
Tianzhen Bamboo
US Floors Inc
Teragren Bamboo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bamboo Decking & Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bamboo Decking & Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bamboo Decking & Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bamboo Decking & Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Decking & Floorin
