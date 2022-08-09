Feminine Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feminine Pads in global, including the following market information:
Global Feminine Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feminine Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Feminine Pads companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feminine Pads market was valued at 20640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Daily Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feminine Pads include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Johnson & Johnson, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare, Kao Corporation and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Feminine Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feminine Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Daily Use
Night Use
Global Feminine Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Sales
Others
Global Feminine Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feminine Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feminine Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feminine Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Feminine Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark
Unicharm
Hengan
Johnson & Johnson
Essity
Kingdom Healthcare
Kao Corporation
Jieling
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Elleair
KleanNara
Ontex International
Corman SpA
Bjbest
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feminine Pads Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feminine Pads Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feminine Pads Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feminine Pads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feminine Pads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feminine Pads Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feminine Pads Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feminine Pads Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feminine Pads Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feminine Pads Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feminine Pads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feminine Pads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feminine Pads Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Pads Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feminine Pads Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Pads Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Feminine Pads Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Daily Use
4.1.3 Night Use
4.2 By
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Feminine Pads Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cotton Feminine Sanitary Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Feminine Hygiene Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028