Feminine Pads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feminine Pads in global, including the following market information:

Global Feminine Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feminine Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Feminine Pads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feminine Pads market was valued at 20640 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Daily Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feminine Pads include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Johnson & Johnson, Essity, Kingdom Healthcare, Kao Corporation and Jieling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Feminine Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feminine Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Daily Use

Night Use

Global Feminine Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Others

Global Feminine Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Feminine Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feminine Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feminine Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feminine Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Feminine Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Hengan

Johnson & Johnson

Essity

Kingdom Healthcare

Kao Corporation

Jieling

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Elleair

KleanNara

Ontex International

Corman SpA

Bjbest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feminine Pads Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feminine Pads Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feminine Pads Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feminine Pads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feminine Pads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feminine Pads Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feminine Pads Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feminine Pads Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feminine Pads Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feminine Pads Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feminine Pads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feminine Pads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feminine Pads Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Pads Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feminine Pads Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feminine Pads Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Feminine Pads Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Daily Use

4.1.3 Night Use

