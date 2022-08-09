2022-2030 Report on Global Cricket Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Cricket market, covering market size for segment by type (Balls, Bats, etc.), by application (Online Channel, Offline Channel, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Gray Nicholls, Kookaburra, Slazenger, Sanspareils Greenlands, Puma, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cricket from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cricket market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Cricket including:
Gray Nicholls
Kookaburra
Slazenger
Sanspareils Greenlands
Puma
New Balance
Nike
Gunn & Moore
Woodworm
CA Sports
Adidas
British Cricket Balls
Sareen Sports Industries
Kippax
B.D. Mahajan and Sons (BDM)
F.C.SONDHI
Sommers
MRF Sports
Callen Cricket
Raw Cricket Company
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Balls
Bats
Protective Gears
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Cricket Market Overview
1.1 Cricket Definition
1.2 Global Cricket Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Cricket Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Cricket Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Cricket Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Cricket Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Cricket Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Cricket Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Cricket Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Cricket Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Cricket Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Cricket Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Cricket Market by Type
3.1.1 Balls
3.1.2 Bats
3.1.3 Protective Gears
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Global Cricket Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Cricket Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.4 Global Cricket Average Price by Type (2016-2021)
3.5 Leading Players of Cricket by Type in 2021
3.6 Conclusion o
