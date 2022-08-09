2022-2030 Report on Global Peony Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Peony market, covering market size for segment by type (Paeonia Suffruticosa, Paeonia Lactiflora, etc.), by application (Domestic Field, Business Field, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Arcieri's Peonies, Kennicott, Adelman Peony Gardens, Castle Hayne Farms, Alaska Perfect Peony, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Peony from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Peony market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Peony including:

Arcieri's Peonies

Kennicott

Adelman Peony Gardens

Castle Hayne Farms

Alaska Perfect Peony

Third Branch Flower

Pivoines Capano

Warmerdam Paeonia

3 Glaciers Farm

Echo Lake Farm

Meadowburn Farm

Spring Hill Peony Farm

Joslyn Peonies

Maple Ridge Peony Farm

Chilly Root Peony Farm

Simmons Paeonies

English Peonies

Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture

Zi Peony

Shenzhou Peony

Shaoyaomiao

APEONY

GuoSeTianXiang

Yongming Flowers

Zhongchuan Peony

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Paeonia Suffruticosa

Paeonia Lactiflora

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Domestic Field

Business Field

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Peony Market Overview

1.1 Peony Definition

1.2 Global Peony Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Peony Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Peony Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Peony Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Peony Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Peony Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Peony Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Peony Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Peony Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Peony Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Peony Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Peony Market by Type

3.1.1 Paeonia Suffruticosa

3.1.2 Paeonia Lactiflora

3.2 Global Peony Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Peony Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.4 Global Peony Average Price by Type (2016-2021)

3.5 Leading Players of Peony by Type in 2021

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Peony Market Segment Analysis by

