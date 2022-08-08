Uncategorized

Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Greases

Elastomeric Pads

Thermal Tapes

Phase Change Materials

Other

Segment by Application

Electronics

Power Devices

Others

By Company

Dow

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Laird

Henkel

Fujipoly

DuPont

Aavid (Boyd Corporation)

3M

Wacker

H.B. Fuller Company

Denka Company Limited

Dexerials Corporation

Tanyuan Technology

Jones Tech PLC

Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Greases
1.2.3 Elastomeric Pads
1.2.4 Thermal Tapes
1.2.5 Phase Change Materials
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Power Devices
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Production
2.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Thermal Interface Materials for Electronics Cooling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1

 

