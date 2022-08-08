Global Anti-counterfeit Label Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-counterfeit Label market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-counterfeit Label market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Branding
Identification
Informative
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Retail
Consumer Durables
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Company
Fujifilm
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
NHK SPRING
Flint Group
Toppan
3M
Essentra
DowDuPont
KURZ
OpSec Security
Lipeng
Shiner
Taibao
Invengo
De La Rue
Schreiner ProSecure
CFC
UPM Raflatac
Techsun
impinj
Honeywell
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-counterfeit Label Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Branding
1.2.3 Identification
1.2.4 Informative
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Consumer Durables
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Anti-counterfeit Label by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Label Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global
