Global Laptop Bag Industry Market Research Report

The global Laptop Bag market was valued at 159.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International, Inc.

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

FILSON CO.

By Types:

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

By Applications:

Business Person

Student Groups

