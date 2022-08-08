Global Body Worn Camera Industry Market Research Report

The global Body Worn Camera market was valued at 223.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.The market for body-worn camera is fragmented with players such as Axon Enterprise, Panasonic, Reveal, MOTOROLA, Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban), Pinnacle Response, Getac, PRO-VISION Video Systems, Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology, Shenzhen AEE Technology, Utility Associates, Safety Vision LLC, GoPro (Intrensic), Transcend Information, Wolfcom Enterprises, Digital Ally, MaxSur, Veho (MUVI), and so on. Among them, TASER International (AXON) is the global leading supplier. On the basis of type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording type and recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019. End-users, included in this market are local police, special law enforcement agencies and civil usage. The local police application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Axon Enterprise

Panasonic

Reveal

MOTOROLA

Safe Fleet (MOBILE-VISION+Coban)

Pinnacle Response

Getac

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Utility Associates

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Digital Ally

MaxSur

Veho (MUVI)

By Types:

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

By Applications:

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Body Worn Camera Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Body Worn Camera Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Body Worn Camera Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Body Worn Camera Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Body Worn Camera (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Body Worn Camera Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Body Worn Camera Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Body Worn Camera (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Body Worn Camera Consumption and Market Share by Applic

