Hydrogel Contact Lens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrogel contact lenses are usually soft silicon based contact lens made of flexible silicon or hydrogel material, allowing high oxygen exchange through cornea and air. Hydrogel contact lenses are made with the suitable hydrogel and silicone hydrogel constituents that allow significant amount of oxygen to pass through the lens material, thereby decreasing the risk of hypoxia conditions making cornea less susceptible to inflammation and infection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogel Contact Lens in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Hydrogel Contact Lens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrogel Contact Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spherical Contact Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrogel Contact Lens include Novartis, CooperCompanies, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, NEO Vision, Clearlab and Miacare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydrogel Contact Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spherical Contact Lens

Toric Contact Lens

Multifocal Contact Lens

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Optical Shop

Online Store

Others

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis

CooperCompanies

Bausch Health

Johnson & Johnson

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

NEO Vision

Clearlab

Miacare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrogel Contact Lens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogel Contact Lens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogel Contact Lens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

