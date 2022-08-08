Hydrogel Contact Lens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrogel contact lenses are usually soft silicon based contact lens made of flexible silicon or hydrogel material, allowing high oxygen exchange through cornea and air. Hydrogel contact lenses are made with the suitable hydrogel and silicone hydrogel constituents that allow significant amount of oxygen to pass through the lens material, thereby decreasing the risk of hypoxia conditions making cornea less susceptible to inflammation and infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogel Contact Lens in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Hydrogel Contact Lens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrogel Contact Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spherical Contact Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogel Contact Lens include Novartis, CooperCompanies, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, NEO Vision, Clearlab and Miacare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydrogel Contact Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spherical Contact Lens
Toric Contact Lens
Multifocal Contact Lens
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Optical Shop
Online Store
Others
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Hydrogel Contact Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis
CooperCompanies
Bausch Health
Johnson & Johnson
St.Shine Optical
Menicon
NEO Vision
Clearlab
Miacare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogel Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrogel Contact Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogel Contact Lens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogel Contact Lens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogel Contact Lens Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
