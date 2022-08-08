Refuse Bag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Refuse bags are plastic bags mainly used for garbage disposal and bulk storage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refuse Bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Refuse Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refuse Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rolls)
Global top five Refuse Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refuse Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-Density Polyethylene Refuse Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refuse Bag include Berry Global Group, Clorox, Four Star Plastics, Mirpack, International Plastics, Dag?plast and Terdex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refuse Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refuse Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Refuse Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low-Density Polyethylene Refuse Bag
High-Density Polyethylene Refuse Bag
Others
Global Refuse Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Refuse Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
Parmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Refuse Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)
Global Refuse Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refuse Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refuse Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refuse Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rolls)
Key companies Refuse Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global Group
Clorox
Four Star Plastics
Mirpack
International Plastics
Dag?plast
Terdex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refuse Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refuse Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refuse Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refuse Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refuse Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refuse Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refuse Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refuse Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refuse Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refuse Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refuse Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refuse Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refuse Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refuse Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refuse Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refuse Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refuse Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Low-Density Polyethylene Refuse Bag
4.1.3 High-Density Polyethylene Refuse Bag
