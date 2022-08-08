Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
CFL Light Bulbs
LED Light Bulbs
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Osram
Philips
GE Lighting
Acuity Brands
Eaton
Cree
Panasonic
Toshiba
Sharp
Yankon Lighting
Opple
Hubbell
Zumtobel Group
NVC (ETI)
Nichia
FSL
TCP
Havells
Mitsubishi
MLS
Table of content
1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs
1.2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 CFL Light Bulbs
1.2.3 LED Light Bulbs
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Concentration Rate
