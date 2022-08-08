Pistol Case Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a container for pistols
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pistol Case in global, including the following market information:
Global Pistol Case Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pistol Case Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pistol Case companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pistol Case market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Pistol Case Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pistol Case include Pelican, MTM Case-Gard, SKB Cases, Savior Equipment, 511tactical, Nanuk, Sniper Country, Drsgo Gear and MEI Research Corp. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pistol Case manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pistol Case Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistol Case Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Pistol Case
Double Pistol Case
Four Pistol Case
Global Pistol Case Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistol Case Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Law Enforcement Sector
Military
Global Pistol Case Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pistol Case Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pistol Case revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pistol Case revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pistol Case sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pistol Case sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pelican
MTM Case-Gard
SKB Cases
Savior Equipment
511tactical
Nanuk
Sniper Country
Drsgo Gear
MEI Research Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pistol Case Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pistol Case Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pistol Case Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pistol Case Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pistol Case Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pistol Case Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pistol Case Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pistol Case Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pistol Case Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pistol Case Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pistol Case Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pistol Case Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pistol Case Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pistol Case Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pistol Case Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pistol Case Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pistol Case Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single Pistol Case
4.1.3 Double Pistol Case
4.1.4 Four Pistol C
