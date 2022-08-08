Conductive Garments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Garments in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Garments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Garments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Conductive Garments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Garments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glove Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Garments include Kinex Medical, ProMed Specialties, Richmar, STYMCO Medical, BioMedical Life Systems, Liberty Medical Solutions, Novetec Group Limited and NeuMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conductive Garments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Garments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conductive Garments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glove
Elbow Sleeve
Knee Sleeve
Sock
Vest
Global Conductive Garments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conductive Garments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinics
Other
Global Conductive Garments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conductive Garments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Garments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Garments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Garments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Conductive Garments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kinex Medical
ProMed Specialties
Richmar
STYMCO Medical
BioMedical Life Systems
Liberty Medical Solutions
Novetec Group Limited
NeuMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Garments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Garments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Garments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Garments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Garments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Garments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Garments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Garments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Garments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Garments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Garments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Garments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Garments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Garments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Garments Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Garments Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Ga
