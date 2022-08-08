Burial Caskets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A caskets is a funerary box used for viewing or keeping a corpse, either for burial or cremation.This report studies the burial caskets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Burial Caskets in global, including the following market information:
Global Burial Caskets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Burial Caskets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Burial Caskets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Burial Caskets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Veneer Wood Casket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Burial Caskets include Batesville, Matthews International Corp, Thacker Caskets, Southern Cremations & Funerals, Sich Caskets, Victoriaville & Co., Astral Industries, The Clark Grave Vault Company and J.M. Hutton & Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Burial Caskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Burial Caskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burial Caskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Veneer Wood Casket
Solid Wood Casket
Metal Caskets
Global Burial Caskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burial Caskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Burial Caskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Burial Caskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Burial Caskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Burial Caskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Burial Caskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Burial Caskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Batesville
Matthews International Corp
Thacker Caskets
Southern Cremations & Funerals
Sich Caskets
Victoriaville & Co.
Astral Industries
The Clark Grave Vault Company
J.M. Hutton & Co.
Schuylkill Haven Casket Company
C J Boots Casket Company
Master Grave Service
York Casket Company
Casket Royale
Doric Products
Thacker Casket Manufacturing
Esser Casket Co
Southern Craft Manufacturing
New England Casket Co
Verplank Enterprises
Romark Industries Inc
Freeman Metal Products
Florence Casket Company
Dignified Endings LLC
Reynoldsville Casket Company Inc
Casket Shells Incorporated
Genesis International
Miller Casket Company
Wilson Metal Casket Co
Northwestern Casket Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Burial Caskets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Burial Caskets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Burial Caskets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Burial Caskets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Burial Caskets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Burial Caskets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Burial Caskets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Burial Caskets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Burial Caskets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Burial Caskets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Burial Caskets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Burial Caskets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Burial Caskets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burial Caskets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Burial Caskets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burial Caskets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Burial Caskets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Veneer Wood Casket
4.
