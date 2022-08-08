Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rice cooker or rice steamer is an automated kitchen appliance designed to boil or steam rice. It consists of a heat source, a cooking bowl, and a thermostat. The thermostat measures the temperature of the cooking bowl and controls the heat. Complex rice cookers may have many more sensors and other components, and may be multipurpose.The Induction Heating System Rice Cooker & Warmer uses high-tech Induction Heating (IH) technology to heat the inner cooking pan. This report studies the Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker in global, including the following market information:
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker companies in 2021 (%)
The global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker include Midea, Joyoung, SUPOR(SEB), PHILIPS, ZO JIRUSHI, Cuckoo, TIGER, CUCHEN and Panasonic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2L
3L
4L
5L
Above 7L
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Midea
Joyoung
SUPOR(SEB)
PHILIPS
ZO JIRUSHI
Cuckoo
TIGER
CUCHEN
Panasonic
Mitsubishi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Induction Heating (IH) Rice Cooker Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/