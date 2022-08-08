Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Internet-enabled Refrigeratorr, which can provide a number of additional features such as more flexible user-controlled cooling options and it can sense the kinds of products inside. Smart refrigerators have a LCD panel for information display and interaction and ability to connect to the internet through Wi-Fi, Radio frequency identification(RIFD), Cellular technology, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Touchscreen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet-enabled Refrigerator in global, including the following market information:
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Internet-enabled Refrigerator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internet-enabled Refrigerator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
French Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Internet-enabled Refrigerator include Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier, Electrolux, LG, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch and Media and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Internet-enabled Refrigerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
French Doors
Side-by-Side Doors
Triple Doors
Double Doors
Single Door
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Appliance
Commercial Appliance
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-enabled Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Internet-enabled Refrigerator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Internet-enabled Refrigerator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Internet-enabled Refrigerator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Internet-enabled Refrigerator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Whirlpool
Samsung
Haier
Electrolux
LG
Panasonic
Siemens
Bosch
Media
Hisense
