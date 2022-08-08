Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flood light is an artificial light so directed or diffused as to give a comparatively uniform illumination over a rather large given area. In other words, flood lights are artificial lights with broad beams and high intensity providing greater amount of light than the lamps used for regular indoor lighting objects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 40W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs include GE Lighting, Philips, LEDVANCE, NVC, OPPLE, Kingsun, Panasonic, FSL and Pak and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 40W
40-80W
Above 80W
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Houses Yards
Outdoor Sports Events
Other Events
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor LED Floodlight Bulbs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Lighting
Philips
LEDVANCE
NVC
OPPLE
Kingsun
Panasonic
FSL
Pak
Cree
