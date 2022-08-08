Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Espresso coffee is coffee brewed by forcing a small amount of nearly boiling water under pressure through finely ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker than coffee brewed by other methods.

We define espresso coffee as roast bean and ground roast powder used to make espresso coffee by espresso coffee machine in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder market was valued at 13200 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Sales Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder include Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Tchibo, Segafredo Zanetti (Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group), Bristot (Procaff? S.p.A), Illy, Co.ind s.c. and Peet?s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Office

Coffee Shop

Others

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Tchibo

Segafredo Zanetti (Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group)

Bristot (Procaff? S.p.A)

Illy

Co.ind s.c.

Peet?s

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Espresso Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder Product Type

