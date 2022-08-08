Outdoor Coolers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Outdoor Cooler is a sub-segment of the outdoor equipment and sporting goods industry which can stay your food safety. Coolers really shine in large groups situations, where you need more capacity, or multi-day excursions where you need to store food or drinks for a longer period of time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Coolers in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Coolers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hard Coolers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Coolers include YETI, Igloo, Coleman, OtterBox, Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers and ORCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hard Coolers
Soft Coolers
Global Outdoor Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Camping
Fishing
Hunting
Others
Global Outdoor Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YETI
Igloo
Coleman
OtterBox
Rubbermaid
Grizzly
Engel
Bison Coolers
ORCA
Pelican
Polar Bear Coolers
K2 coolers
AO coolers
Stanley
OAGear
Koolatron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Coolers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Coolers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Coolers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Coolers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Coolers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Coolers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Coolers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Coolers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Coolers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Coolers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Coolers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Coolers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hard Coolers
