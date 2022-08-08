Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Stainless Steel Drinkware is made of double-layer stainless steel inside and outside. The inner and outer shells are combined by welding technology, and the air in the interlayer of the inner liner and the outer shell is extracted by vacuum technology to achieve vacuum insulation effect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Drinkware in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stainless Steel Drinkware companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Drinkware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 200 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Drinkware include YETI, HydroFlask, Tervis, Igloo, Coleman, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers and ORCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stainless Steel Drinkware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Up to 200 ml
201~400 ml
401~600 ml
601~800 ml
Above 800 ml
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Office
Others
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YETI
HydroFlask
Tervis
Igloo
Coleman
Grizzly
Engel
Bison Coolers
ORCA
Pelican
Polar Bear Coolers
OtterBox
K2 coolers
AO coolers
OAGear
THERMOS
Tiger
SIBAO
Haers
Zojirushi
XiongTai
Nanlong
Ours
Baokang
SHUNFA
FUGUANG
Waya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stainless Steel Drinkware Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Drinkware Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Drinkware Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Drinkwar
