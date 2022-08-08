Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Stainless Steel Drinkware is made of double-layer stainless steel inside and outside. The inner and outer shells are combined by welding technology, and the air in the interlayer of the inner liner and the outer shell is extracted by vacuum technology to achieve vacuum insulation effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Drinkware in global, including the following market information:

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stainless Steel Drinkware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stainless Steel Drinkware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 200 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Drinkware include YETI, HydroFlask, Tervis, Igloo, Coleman, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers and ORCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stainless Steel Drinkware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 200 ml

201~400 ml

401~600 ml

601~800 ml

Above 800 ml

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Office

Others

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stainless Steel Drinkware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

YETI

HydroFlask

Tervis

Igloo

Coleman

Grizzly

Engel

Bison Coolers

ORCA

Pelican

Polar Bear Coolers

OtterBox

K2 coolers

AO coolers

OAGear

THERMOS

Tiger

SIBAO

Haers

Zojirushi

XiongTai

Nanlong

Ours

Baokang

SHUNFA

FUGUANG

Waya

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stainless Steel Drinkware Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stainless Steel Drinkware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Drinkware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Drinkware Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Drinkware Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Drinkwar

