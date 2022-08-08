Tents and Shelters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A tent is a shelter consisting of sheets of fabric or other material draped over or attached to a frame of poles or attached to a supporting rope. While smaller tents may be free-standing or attached to the ground, large tents are usually anchored using guy ropes tied to stakes or tent pegs.
Tents range in size from one-person bivouac structures for a hiker to sleep in, to huge (circus) tents capable of seating thousands of people. Common camping tents generally have sleeping space for one to ten people.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tents and Shelters in global, including the following market information:
Global Tents and Shelters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tents and Shelters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Tents and Shelters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tents and Shelters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Tents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tents and Shelters include Alpkit, AMG GROUP, Berghaus, Blackpine Sports, Browning Camping, Coleman, East Inflatables, Exxel Outdoors and Guangzhou Barry Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tents and Shelters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tents and Shelters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tents and Shelters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Tents
Inflatable Tents
Global Tents and Shelters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tents and Shelters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Military
Medical Camps
Others
Global Tents and Shelters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Tents and Shelters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tents and Shelters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tents and Shelters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tents and Shelters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Tents and Shelters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpkit
AMG GROUP
Berghaus
Blackpine Sports
Browning Camping
Coleman
East Inflatables
Exxel Outdoors
Guangzhou Barry Industrial
Heimplanet
Hyke & Byke
Kampa
Mont
Oase Outdoors
Sierra Designs
TETON SPORTS
Zempire
Zhonghai Minsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tents and Shelters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tents and Shelters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tents and Shelters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tents and Shelters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tents and Shelters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tents and Shelters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tents and Shelters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tents and Shelters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tents and Shelters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tents and Shelters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tents and Shelters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tents and Shelters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tents and Shelters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tents and Shelters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tents and Shelters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tents and Shelters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tents and Shelters Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Tents and Shelters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Tents and Shelters Sales Market Report 2021
Global Tents and Shelters Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition