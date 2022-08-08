Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is similar to a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily. This report studies the camping sleeping bags market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-outdoor-camping-sleeping-bags-forecast-2022-2028-926

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags include Sleepingo, Wildhorn, Blackpine Sports, Hyke & Byke, Browning Camping, Sierra Designs, Cloeman, Exxel Outdoors and TETON SPORTS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic

Cotton

Wool

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Backyard Camping

RV Camping

Backpacking

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sleepingo

Wildhorn

Blackpine Sports

Hyke & Byke

Browning Camping

Sierra Designs

Cloeman

Exxel Outdoors

TETON SPORTS

Alpkit

Vango

MalloMe

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-outdoor-camping-sleeping-bags-forecast-2022-2028-926

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-outdoor-camping-sleeping-bags-forecast-2022-2028-926

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Sales Market Report 2021

Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

