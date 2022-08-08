Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pico projector systems constitute an evolving technology and are expected to transform the global projector market, by shrinking the size of projectors, down to convenient sizes that fit into a hand. Pico projectors are very much light in mass and small in size as compared with the traditional business projectors. Thus, it can be easily carried by the user. For instance, pre-sales or sales person can carry Pico projector with the ease and can give on-spot presentation or demonstration. Such advantages of Pico projectors fuel the growth of the market. Media-player projectors include on-board memory (or a memory-card slot) and can play files directly from the memory (usually photos, videos and sometimes office documents too). In this report, we define the Pico projectors length less than 16cm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

480p Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors include XMIGI, LG, vmAi, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., JmGO, Miroir, AODIN Hotack Co. Ltd., Optoma Corporation and COOLUX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

480p

576p

720p

Others

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

XMIGI

LG

vmAi

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

JmGO

Miroir

AODIN Hotack Co. Ltd.

Optoma Corporation

COOLUX

INNOIO

Acer

Sony

Dell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Light Processing Pico Projectors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D

