Ginger Essential Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ginger Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ginger Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ginger Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ginger Essential Oil include Kancor, Lala Jagdish Prasad?Co, SILVERLINE CHEMICALS, Avi Naturals, Aromaaz International, Jedwards International, SVA Organics, Ozone Naturals and PLAMED(CN). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ginger Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ginger Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ginger Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ginger Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ginger Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kancor
Lala Jagdish Prasad?Co
SILVERLINE CHEMICALS
Avi Naturals
Aromaaz International
Jedwards International
SVA Organics
Ozone Naturals
PLAMED(CN)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ginger Essential Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ginger Essential Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ginger Essential Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ginger Essential Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ginger Essential Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ginger Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ginger Essential Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ginger Essential Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ginger Essential Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ginger Essential Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ginger Essential Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ginger Essential Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Essential Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ginger Essential Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ginger Essential Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
