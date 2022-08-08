Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
A Corrugated Tube is a tube with a series of parallel ridges and grooves on its surface.
According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Plastic Corrugated Tube can be divided as Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) and Double Wall Corrugated (DWC). The first kind is Double Wall Corrugated (DWC), it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 60% in 2019.
From the view of region, Poland have a larger market share in 2019 which account for about 34%. Romania hold a market share of about 19%.
The CEE and Greece TOP 5 players in the Plastic Corrugated Tube market are Polieco, Fränkische Rohrwerke, Schlemmer, Kouvidis, ABB. These Top companies currently account for more than 37% of the total market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Market
In 2020, the global Plastic Corrugated Tube market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Scope and Market Size
Plastic Corrugated Tube market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Corrugated Tube market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Corrugated Tube market is segmented into
Single Wall Corrugated (SWC)
Double Wall Corrugated (DWC)
Segment by Application, the Plastic Corrugated Tube market is segmented into
Power Cable Conduit & Telecom Cable Duct
Building & Construction
Machine Manufacturing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Share Analysis
Plastic Corrugated Tube market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Corrugated Tube product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Corrugated Tube sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Polieco
Fränkische Rohrwerke
Schlemmer
Kouvidis
ABB
Flexa
Dietzel Univolt
Murrplastik
Palaplast
Petan
Gewiss SpA
Teaflex
SOLIN S.A.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Corrugated Tube Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single Wall Corrugated (SWC)
1.2.3 Double Wall Corrugated (DWC)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power Cable Conduit & Telecom Cable Duct
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Machine Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Plastic Corrugated Tube Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Plastic Corrugated Tube Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Tube Revenue Market Share
