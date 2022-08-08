Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Plastic bottle recycling refers to the process of recovering waste or scrap plastic bottle and reprocessing the materials into functional and useful products. The goal of recycling plastic bottle is to reduce high rates of plastic pollution while putting less pressure on virgin materials to produce brand new plastic products. This approach helps to conserve resources and diverts plastics from landfills or unintended destinations such as oceans.

In 2019, Europe is the largest plastic bottle recycling production area, accounting for about 47%, followed by North America, accounting for about 28%.

Leading suppliers in the worldwide are UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Veolia Group, etc. which takes a combined share of less than 20% in 2019.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102557/global-plastic-bottle-recycling-2021-2027-917

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market

Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Plastic Bottle Recycling market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Plastic Bottle Recycling market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102557/global-plastic-bottle-recycling-2021-2027-917

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Bottle Recycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PET Recycling

1.2.3 HDPE Recycling

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fiber

1.3.3 Food and Beverage Packaging

1.3.4 Sheet and Film

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Glo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102557/global-plastic-bottle-recycling-2021-2027-917

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/