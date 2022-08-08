Global Glucoamylase Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glucoamylase market was valued at 967.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glucoamylase is a glycoprotein with the molecular weight 60000-100000 containing mannose, glucose, galactose and alduronic acid. It can be used to the non-reduced end of amylum and dextrin molecule to produce glucose. Glucoamylase is widely used biocatalysts in food industry. The major application of glucoamylase is the catalysis of alcohol, starch sugar, beer, white spirit and other fermentation industries.First, the glucoamylase industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. With the future capacity growth, China glucoamylase production is in the rising trend. Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, with the development the glucoamylase industry, some companies mainly pay attention to rising technology process, in order to form circular production and reduce costs. Third, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Fourth, although sales of glucoamylase brought opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the metronidazole field.

By Market Verdors:

Novozymes

Genencor

Amano Enzyme

DSM

AB Enzymes

BASF

Shandong Longda

VTR

SunHY

YSSH

BSDZYME

Challenge Group

Jinyuan

Sunson

By Types:

Liquid Glucoamylase

Solid Glucoamylase

By Applications:

Alcohol

Starch Sugar

Beer

White Spirit

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

