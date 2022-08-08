Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market was valued at 59.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024. At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonza`s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe`s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 tons production line in 1995) due to environmental stress. At present, Lonza has 25,000 tons production capacity in China (10000 tons production line in 2005 and 15,000 tons production line in 2014).

By Market Verdors:

Lonza

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Lasons India

Vanetta

DSM

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

By Applications:

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

