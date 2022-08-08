Agave Spirits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agave Spirit is a kind of distilled liquor made from agave Tequila.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agave Spirits in global, including the following market information:
Global Agave Spirits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agave Spirits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Litre)
Global top five Agave Spirits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agave Spirits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gold Agave Spirits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agave Spirits include Tequila Cuervo La Rojena (Jose Cuervo), Olmeca, Sauza, Patron, Juarez, 1800 Tequila, El Jimador Family, Don Julio and Familia Camarena Tequila, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agave Spirits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agave Spirits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)
Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gold Agave Spirits
Silver Agave Spirits
100% Traditional Agave Spirits
Aged Agave Spirits
Other
Global Agave Spirits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)
Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Gift
Other
Global Agave Spirits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)
Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agave Spirits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agave Spirits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agave Spirits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Litre)
Key companies Agave Spirits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tequila Cuervo La Rojena (Jose Cuervo)
Olmeca
Sauza
Patron
Juarez
1800 Tequila
El Jimador Family
Don Julio
Familia Camarena Tequila
Herradura
Zarco
Cazadores
Cabo Tequila
Milagro
Margaritaville
Clase Azul
Avion Tequila
1921 Tequila
4 Copas
Corzo
El Agave Artesanal
Tequila Arette
Don Eduardo
Agave Dos Mil
Aha Toro
Buen Amigo
Campo Azul
Cascahuin Distillery
Compania Tequilera De Arandas
Centinela
Hacienda La Capilla
Dos Lunas Tequila
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agave Spirits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agave Spirits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agave Spirits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agave Spirits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agave Spirits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agave Spirits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agave Spirits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agave Spirits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agave Spirits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agave Spirits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agave Spirits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agave Spirits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agave Spirits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agave Spirits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agave Spirits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agave Spirits Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Agave Spirits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gold Agave Spirits
4.1.3 Silver Agave
