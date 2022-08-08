Agave Spirits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agave Spirit is a kind of distilled liquor made from agave Tequila.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agave Spirits in global, including the following market information:

Global Agave Spirits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agave Spirits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Litre)

Global top five Agave Spirits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agave Spirits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gold Agave Spirits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agave Spirits include Tequila Cuervo La Rojena (Jose Cuervo), Olmeca, Sauza, Patron, Juarez, 1800 Tequila, El Jimador Family, Don Julio and Familia Camarena Tequila, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agave Spirits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agave Spirits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gold Agave Spirits

Silver Agave Spirits

100% Traditional Agave Spirits

Aged Agave Spirits

Other

Global Agave Spirits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Gift

Other

Global Agave Spirits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Agave Spirits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agave Spirits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agave Spirits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agave Spirits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Litre)

Key companies Agave Spirits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tequila Cuervo La Rojena (Jose Cuervo)

Olmeca

Sauza

Patron

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

Tequila Arette

Don Eduardo

Agave Dos Mil

Aha Toro

Buen Amigo

Campo Azul

Cascahuin Distillery

Compania Tequilera De Arandas

Centinela

Hacienda La Capilla

Dos Lunas Tequila

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agave Spirits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agave Spirits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agave Spirits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agave Spirits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agave Spirits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agave Spirits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agave Spirits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agave Spirits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agave Spirits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agave Spirits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agave Spirits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agave Spirits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agave Spirits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agave Spirits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agave Spirits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agave Spirits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agave Spirits Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gold Agave Spirits

4.1.3 Silver Agave

