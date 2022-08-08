Laptop Case Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laptop case belongs to 3C digital accessories and bags product category, with the emergence of notebook.A case or bag for carrying notebooks and documents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop Case in global, including the following market information:
Global Laptop Case Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laptop Case Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laptop Case companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laptop Case market was valued at 2795 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3526.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laptop Case include Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International,Inc., Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear) and DICOTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laptop Case manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laptop Case Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Skin
Canvas
Nylon
PU
PVC
PC
Ramie Cotton
Other
Global Laptop Case Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Computer Store
Stationery And Accessories Store
The Supermarket
Shopping Malls
Online Store
Other
Global Laptop Case Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laptop Case revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laptop Case revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laptop Case sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laptop Case sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsonite
Targus
Kensington
Belkin International,Inc.
Sanwa
Xiangxing Group
Elecom
Wenger (Swissgear)
DICOTA
Crumpler
United States Luggage
Sumdex
Golla
OGIO
Brenthaven
Chrome Industries
FILSON
Lenovo
ACCO Brand
AsusTeK Computer
Case Logic
Fabrique
Xiaomi
IBM
Thule Group AB
Incase
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laptop Case Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laptop Case Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laptop Case Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laptop Case Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laptop Case Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laptop Case Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laptop Case Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laptop Case Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laptop Case Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laptop Case Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laptop Case Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laptop Case Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laptop Case Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Case Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laptop Case Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Case Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laptop Case Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester
4.1.3 Skin
4.1.4 Canvas
4.1.5 Nylon
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Laptop Case Sales Market Report 2021
Global Laptop Case Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition