Laptop Case Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laptop case belongs to 3C digital accessories and bags product category, with the emergence of notebook.A case or bag for carrying notebooks and documents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop Case in global, including the following market information:

Global Laptop Case Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laptop Case Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laptop Case companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laptop Case market was valued at 2795 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3526.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laptop Case include Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International,Inc., Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear) and DICOTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laptop Case manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laptop Case Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Skin

Canvas

Nylon

PU

PVC

PC

Ramie Cotton

Other

Global Laptop Case Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer Store

Stationery And Accessories Store

The Supermarket

Shopping Malls

Online Store

Other

Global Laptop Case Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Case Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laptop Case revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laptop Case revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laptop Case sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laptop Case sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International,Inc.

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

FILSON

Lenovo

ACCO Brand

AsusTeK Computer

Case Logic

Fabrique

Xiaomi

IBM

Thule Group AB

Incase

