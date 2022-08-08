Pet Grooming Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pet grooming refers to both the hygienic care and cleaning of a pet, as well as a process by which a pet's physical appearance is enhanced for showing or other types of competition. A pet groomer (or simply “groomer”) is a person who earns their living grooming pets. A pet grooming service provides clipping and trimming, washing, flea treatment, nail cutting, teeth cleaning and coat conditioning for pet dogs and cats. These grooming products are the main topics of this report.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Grooming Supplies in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pet Grooming Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Grooming Supplies market was valued at 2840.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4447 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Comb& Brush Tool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Grooming Supplies include Spectrum Brands, Hartz, Central Garden & Pet Company, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Andis Company, Geib Buttercut, Rolf C. Hagen and Petmate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Grooming Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Comb& Brush Tool
Clippers & Trimmer Tool
Shears& Nail Tool
Shampoo & Conditioners Cleaning
Others
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home-Based
Commercial Application
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pet Grooming Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pet Grooming Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pet Grooming Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pet Grooming Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spectrum Brands
Hartz
Central Garden & Pet Company
Jarden Consumer Solutions
Wahl Clipper Corporation
Andis Company
Geib Buttercut
Rolf C. Hagen
Petmate
Coastal Pet Products
Ferplast S.p.A.
Beaphar
Millers Forge
Chris Christensen Systems
Bio-Groom
TropiClean
Rosewood Pet Products
Cardinal Laboratories
Ancol Pet Products
Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon)
Davis Manufacturing
Earthbath
SynergyLabs
Pet Champion
Miracle Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Grooming Supplies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Grooming Supplies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Grooming Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Grooming Supplies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Grooming Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Grooming Supplies Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Grooming Supplies Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Grooming Supplies Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Grooming Supplies Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
